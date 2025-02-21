Pirates and veteran lefty Andrew Heaney agree to a 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to terms with veteran left-hander Andrew Heaney on a one-year deal. The agreement is worth $5.25 million and is pending Heaney passing a physical. The 33-year-old Heaney is 51-62 with a 4.45 ERA during his 11-year career, mostly with the Los Angeles Angels. Heaney spent the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers, winning a career-high 10 games in 2023 while helping the Rangers win their first World Series. Heaney went 5-14 with a 4.28 ERA in 32 games in 2024. The Pirates were in the market for a lefty to join a starting rotation dominated by right-handers.

