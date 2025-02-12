Pirates 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes is nearly pain-free after chronic back issues cost him in 2024

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes is optimistic he’s got a firm grasp on how to deal with the back problems that forced him to miss more than 60 games in 2024. The former Gold Glove winner spent most of the offseason working on strengthening his core to take some of the pressure off his back when he swings. Hayes hit a career-low .233 last season and had just 13 extra-base hits. Hayes he knows for the Pirates to contend he needs to return to the form he showed in 2023 when he was one of the best players at his position in the majors.

