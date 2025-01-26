Pinto scores tiebreaking goal in 3rd period as Senators beat Maple Leafs 2-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Ottawa Senators beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Saturday night.

Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who had lost two straight — both shutouts. Anton Forsberg finished with 28 saves.

Bobby McMann scored for Toronto, and Joseph Woll had 21 saves. The Maple Leafs lost their second straight.

Pinto gave the Senators the lead with 9:13 remaining as Matthew Highmore’s pass deflected off his knee.

McMann put the Maple Leafs on the scoreboard first, with his 14th of the season 3:46 into the game.

Stutzle tied it with 9:17 left in the opening period, ending Ottawa’s scoring drought at 147:53.

Travis Hamonic returned to the Senators’ lineup after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Woll was solid when called upon. He made a big save on Drake Batherson early in the second period to keep the score tied.

Senators: Ottawa tightened up defensively when most needed and was able to hold the Maple Leafs at bay.

Key moment

With the puck heading toward the goal line, Ottawa’s Tyler Kleven was able to stop Nick Robertson’s shot early in the third.

Key stat

Forsberg tied Ray Emery for most starts by a Senators goalie with 122,

Up Next

Maple Leafs host Minnesota on Wednesday, and Senators host Utah on Sunday.

