Pierre-Luc Dubois leads league-leading Capitals to 3-2 win over the Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist as the league-leading Washington Capitals won their fifth game in a row, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Tom Wilson and Matt Roy also scored for the Capitals, who have earned at least a point in an NHL-high 11 straight games, going 8-0-3 in that span.

Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry scored for the Oilers, who have lost two in a row on the heels of earning victories in eight of nine.

The Oilers were without star forward Connor McDavid, serving the first game of a three-game suspension for cross-checking.

Logan Thompson made 30 stops in net for the Capitals, while Stuart Skinner recorded just 11 saves in the loss for the Oilers.

Takeaways

Washington: Dubois has 38 points in 47 games this season, after recording just 40 points in 82 games with the Kings last season.

Oilers: Draisaitl scored his league-leading 34th goal of the season. Draisaitl extended his points streak to seven games and hit the 70 points mark. It was the 29th time that Draisaitl has scored in the first five minutes of a game, tied for second in Oilers history with Wayne Gretzky. He is one goal back of franchise leader Mark Messier.

Key moment

Washington made it a 3-1 game less than four minutes into the third period as Lars Eller slid a backhand through Skinner’s legs that went off the post but came out to Dubois, who slammed home his ninth of the season.

Key stat

Edmonton came into the game with a 17-3-3 record when scoring first, but the Capitals have proven to be the best team in the league at staging comebacks. They are now 15-5-2 when allowing the first goal of the game.

Up next

The Capitals visit the Kraken on Thursday, and the Oilers Host the Canucks the same day.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.