Pickens strikes out 11 to send Tennessee to 3-2 win over Nebraska in Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Karlyn Pickens struck out 11 batters and Tennessee staved off elimination beating Nebraska 3-2 on Saturday in the Knoxville Super Regional.

The two teams will face each other Sunday with the winner advancing to the Women’s College World Series.

Clinging to a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning with runners at second and third, Pickens got Ava Bredwell to pop out to center field to end it.

Nebraska’s Bella Bacon singled and pinch-hitter Emmerson Cope singled to left to send Bacon to third. Hannah Camenzind pinch ran for Cope and went to second on a wild pitch from Pickens (23-9).

Tennessee’s (44-15) McKenna Gibson broke a 2-all tie in the top of the third with a sacrifice fly to left field that scored leadoff hitter Gabby Leach who started the inning with a four-pitch walk.

Nebraska (43-14) tied the game at 2-all in the bottom of the first when Camenzind singled up the middle on a 2-2 pitch to score No. 1 and No. 2 hitters respectively; Jordy Bahl (26-7) and Samantha Bland. Bahl started the game with a single to third and Bland followed with a base hit to left.

Ella Dodge hit a two-run homer on a 1-0 pitch in the top of the first inning that scored Leach who reached base after being hit on the game’s second pitch.

