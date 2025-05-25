Pickens hurls shutout, Dodge provides only run and Tennessee tops Nebraska 1-0 to win Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Karlyn Pickens pitched a two-hit shutout, Ella Dodge’s first-inning home run provided the only run and No. 7 seed Tennessee defeated unseeded Nebraska 1-0 on Sunday to win the Knoxville Super Regional.

Two-time SEC Pitcher of the Year Pickens struck out 10, walked one and hit two batters. Her ERA dipped under 1.00 and sits at 0.96 heading into the Women’s College World Series. Tennessee (45-15) will be making its ninth trip to the WCWS.

Dodge’s two-out solo home run in the first inning put Tennessee ahead 1-0. On Saturday, she hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Tennessee went on to win the second game of the series 3-2.

Pickens created a jam in the fifth inning when Hannah Camenzind singled and took second on a wild pitch. Pickens hit the next batter and threw another wild pitch, leaving runners on second and third with one out. Abbie Squier struck out, Ava Bredwell walked to load the bases, and Lauren Camenzind struck out to end the threat.

It was the only time Nebraska advanced a runner past first base.

Nebraska (43-15) has eight previous appearances in the WCWS, although one was later vacated by the NCAA.

