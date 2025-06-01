Piastri wins Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Norris to extend F1 lead

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Oscar Piastri won the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris as McLaren continued its early dominance of the Formula 1 championship on Sunday.

Piastri flew away from his pole position and executed a flawless race to extend his lead in the driver standings.

Norris crossed behind him after he recovered from a bad start.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was third.

It was the third McLaren one-two of the season and the team’s seventh win in nine races, with Piastri taking five of those victories.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car to parc ferme after the qualifying session ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix Formula One race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort

