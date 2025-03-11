Piastri signs ‘multi-year’ extension at McLaren ahead of new Formula 1 season

WOKING, England (AP) — Oscar Piastri has signed a “multi-year” contract extension with McLaren. The F1 team made the announcement five days before the first race of the new season at Piastri’s home Australian Grand Prix. Piastri was already under contract at McLaren until the end of next season. The team didn’t give details of the extension but said it meant the 23-year-old Piastri would be staying “for the long term.” The Australian won two races last year to help McLaren to win the constructors’ title. He was fourth in the drivers’ standings as Max Verstappen held off a challenge from Piastri’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris to win the title.

