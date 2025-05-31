Piastri earns pole position at Spanish GP ahead of McLaren teammate Norris

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Formula 1 leader Oscar Piastri grabbed pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris on Saturday.

Piastri leads Norris by three points in the standings after eight of 24 races.

Defending champion Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s race from third in his Red Bull. He is 25 points off Piastri’s lead.

It was the Australian’s fourth pole of the season. He leads the field with four race victories, although Verstappen and Norris have come out on top for the previous two grand prixs.

