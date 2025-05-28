PHOTO GALLERY: Highlights from the second round of the French Open
By The Associated Press
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur is backdropped by spectators' hats as he returns the ball to France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, during their second round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.