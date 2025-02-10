PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Action

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes under pressure by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel