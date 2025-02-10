PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Action

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.