PHOTO COLLECTION: Best of French Open Tennis First Round
By The Associated Press
Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez returns the ball to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at Suzanne-Lenglen court at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.