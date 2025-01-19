PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos Australian Open Tennis Fourth Round
By The Associated Press
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns a shot from Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Baker]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.