PHOTO COLLECTION: 2026 Winter Olympics Venues Milan
By The Associated Press
A billboard writing 'One Year To Go' for the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics is displayed in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.