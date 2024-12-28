Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic, Dallas’ Naji Marshall trade swings as 3 ejected in altercation

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic and Dallas Mavericks forwards Naji Marshall and P.J Washington were ejected from Friday night’s game after a brief fight between the players. Nurkic was called for an offensive foul with 9:02 left in the third quarter and it quickly escalated. Nurkic confronted Marshall before taking an open-handed swing at his head and then Marshall responded with his own punch. Washington quickly shoved Nurkic to the ground before the teams were separated. The referees reviewed the play before deciding that all three players would be ejected. The Mavericks were leading 60-44 at the time of the altercation.

