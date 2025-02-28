Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is back in the lineup after getting hit in the arm on Wednesday

By The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper makes a selfie with the team mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, during a Major League Baseball news conference, April 16, 2019, on Independence Mall in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke]

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper is returning to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup on Friday, two days after getting hit on the arm by a pitch. Harper is scheduled to hit second and play in his usual spot at first base against Boston. Harper had a bruise on his right arm after getting hit by a 92 mph pitch from Blue Jays left-hander Richard Lovelady. Manager Rob Thomson said Harper had a scheduled off day the day after the injury.

