Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is back in the lineup after getting hit in the arm on Wednesday

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper is returning to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup on Friday, two days after getting hit on the arm by a pitch. Harper is scheduled to hit second and play in his usual spot at first base against Boston. Harper had a bruise on his right arm after getting hit by a 92 mph pitch from Blue Jays left-hander Richard Lovelady. Manager Rob Thomson said Harper had a scheduled off day the day after the injury.

