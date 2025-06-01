Phillies shake up bullpen, designate José Ruiz for assignment, recall Seth Johnson from Triple-A

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies recalled right-handed reliever Seth Johnson on Sunday before their series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers.

To make room on the roster, reliever José Ruiz was designated for assignment.

Johnson, 26, is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 33 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, transitioning from the starting rotation to a relief role. He made one appearance for the Phillies last year, allowing nine earned runs in 2 1/3 innings on Sept. 8 against Miami.

Johnson was acquired by the Phillies from Baltimore on July 30, 2024, in a trade for Gregory Soto.

Ruiz had an 8.16 ERA in 14 1/3 innings this season, including allowing five runs in one inning of Saturday’s 17-7 loss to the Brewers. The 30-year-old right-hander had a 5-1 record and 3.71 ERA in 52 appearances in 2024.

The move is part of a bigger restructuring of the Phillies’ bullpen. Manager Rob Thomson announced that Taijuan Walker would move to the bullpen on a permanent basis. Mick Abel will take Walker’s place in the starting rotation Thursday in Toronto.

Walker has made 10 appearances, including eight starts and two long relief appearances, with a 2-4 record and 3.53 ERA in 43 1/3 innings. Thomson will use Walker in one-inning roles.

The 32-year-old Walker has been primarily a starter throughout his 13-year career. He is in the third year of a $72 million, four-year contract.

“I think Tai’s got a chance to make us a lot better coming out of the ’pen,” Thomson said.

Abel made his major league debut on May 18, throwing six scoreless innings. The 23-year-old was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 amadeur draft.

