Phillies ‘not really over-concerned at all’ about Harper after he is hit by pitch, leaves game

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Phillies manager Rob Thomson said the team is “not really over-concerned at all” about Bryce Harper after the Philadelphia slugger left an exhibition game against Toronto when he was hit on an arm by a pitch. Thomson told reporters Harper had a bruise on his right arm after getting hit by the 92 mph from Blue Jays left-hander Richard Lovelady. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Harper had previously been scheduled for the day off on Thursday.

