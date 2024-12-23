Phillies have no plans to start pitching prospect Andrew Painter in spring training following injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have no plans to pitch prized prospect Andrew Painter in spring training games as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The 21-year-old Painter hurt his elbow during spring training in 2023 and had surgery that July 25 with Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Painter was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft and signed for a $3.9 million bonus. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski says Painter will build up at some point in the minor leagues and could make his major league debut at some point in the summer.

