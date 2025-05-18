Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado was suspended for 80 games on Sunday following a positive test for external testosterone under Major League Baseball’s drug-testing program.

Alvarado, among the hardest-throwing relievers, became the second player suspended this year under the big league testing program after Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the positive test was caused by a weight loss drug Alvarado took during the offseason. Dombrowski said Alvarado accepted the suspension and did not appeal.

“It’s not something he did knowingly,” Dombrowski said. “I believe that, the way he talked to me.”

Barring rainouts that push games into later this season, Alvarado would be eligible to return on Aug. 19 against Seattle. Alvarado would lose $4.5 million, exactly half his $9 million salary this year, as part of a $22 million, three-year contract.

Because of the suspension, he would be ineligible for the postseason.

“We’ve got to move on,” manager Rob Thomson said. “It’s too bad, but we’ve got to move on. We have really good pieces here that can pick up the slack.”

Phillies closing options include Jordan Romano and Orion Kerkering.

A 29-year-old left-hander, Alvarado is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and seven saves in seven chances. His 99.6 mph four-seam fastball velocity ranks fifth among those who have thrown 250 or more pitches.

Philadelphia has a $9 million option on Alvarado for 2026 with a $500,000 buyout.

Alvarado is 19-26 with a 3.40 ERA in 399 relief appearances and one start over nine major league seasons with Tampa Bay (2017-20) and the Phillies (2021-25). He has 52 saves in 68 appearances and appeared in 21 postseason games over the last three seasons.

Alvarado had 13 saves last year, Jeff Hoffman 10 and Carlos Estévez six. Hoffman became a free agent and signed a $33 million, three-year contract with Toronto, and Estévez became a free agent and agreed to a $22 million, two-year deal with Kansas City.

Alvarado was the sixth player suspended this year for a drug violation. One was suspended under the minor league program and three under the program for minor leaguers assigned outside the United States and Canada.

Right-hander José Ruiz, on the injured list since May 3 with neck spasms, was activated to fill Alvarado’s roster spot.

