Phillies acquire left-hander Jesús Luzardo from Marlins in exchange for prospects

MIAMI (AP) — The Phillies acquired left-hander Jesús Luzardo from the Miami Marlins on Sunday, the team announced. Miami received two prospects, outfielder Emaarion Boyd and infielder Starlyn Caba. Philadelphia also acquired catcher Paul McIntosh in the trade. Luzardo, who has battled various injuries throughout his career, recorded a 5.00 ERA over 12 starts for Miami in 2024 before a lumbar stress reaction ended his season. Luzardo is joining an already strong Phillies rotation that includes Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez.

