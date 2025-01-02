Philadelphia Union hire Bradley Carnell as coach as MLS team tries to return to playoffs

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The Philadelphia Union have named Bradley Carnell as the fourth head coach in the Major League Soccer team’s history. The 47-year old Carnell spent two seasons as manager of St. Louis CITY SC and was the team’s inaugural head coach. The Union fired Jim Curtin in November. The two-time MLS coach of the year was out after 11 seasons and one league Cup final appearance. The Union won just nine games this season, finished 12th in the Eastern Conference and missed the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Union announced Carnell’s hiring on Thursday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.