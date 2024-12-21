Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid working on improving mental health struggles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is trying to believe in the good that can come from asking someone for help. The native of Cameroon who once never believed in seeking help from others had decided over time to shake the once-taboo stigma of therapy and go all-in on the process to steer him through turbulent times in his professional career. Embiid has openly talked at times over the last year of feeling depressed from time on the shelf. Embiid says he’s learned to try and stop feeling bad about himself and just live day-by-day. Embiid is a two-time NBA scoring champion and 2023 MVP for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.