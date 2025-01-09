Phelps scores career-high 34 and hits go-ahead 3 as No. 10 Texas A&M rallies past No. 17 Oklahoma

By CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps, left, drives past Oklahoma forward Glenn Taylor Jr., right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyle Phillips]

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored a career-high 34 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining, and No. 10 Texas A&M rallied from 18 down in the second half to defeat No. 17 Oklahoma 80-78. The Aggies won their ninth straight while leading scorer Wade Taylor IV sat out with an undisclosed injury. Oklahoma reserve Brycen Goodine had a season-best 34 points in 27 minutes. Jeremiah Fears scored 13 and Jalon Moore added 11 for the Sooners, who have lost two in a row after a 13-0 start.

