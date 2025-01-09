Phelps scores career-high 34 and hits go-ahead 3 as No. 10 Texas A&M rallies past No. 17 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored a career-high 34 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining, and No. 10 Texas A&M rallied from 18 down in the second half to defeat No. 17 Oklahoma 80-78. The Aggies won their ninth straight while leading scorer Wade Taylor IV sat out with an undisclosed injury. Oklahoma reserve Brycen Goodine had a season-best 34 points in 27 minutes. Jeremiah Fears scored 13 and Jalon Moore added 11 for the Sooners, who have lost two in a row after a 13-0 start.

