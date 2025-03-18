PGA Tour’s swing through Florida wraps up in Tampa. European tour goes to Singapore

The PGA Tour wraps up the Florida swing with the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook resort in the Tampa Bay area. Innisbrook is regarded among the best tournament courses in Florida. That explains why it attracted eight of the top 25 players in the world despite following Bay Hill and The Players Championship. Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas are the only players from the top 10. Singapore gets its third event in four weeks, this time the European tour. The Asian Tour has 20 LIV players in the International Series Macau, where three British Open spots are up for grabs.

