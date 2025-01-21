PGA Tour stays in California and misses a pair of stars at Torrey Pines

The PGA Tour stays in California for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. The tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday to avoid the NFL conference championships. Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama give the field two of the top 10 players in the world. But the tournament lost San Diego native Xander Schauffele, who did not enter for the first time in his career. Also pulling out was Collin Morikawa with flu-like symptoms. The European tour stays in the Middle East with the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The field has only four of the top 100. Patrick Reed is playing.

