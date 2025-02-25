PGA Tour starts Florida swing as Masters comes into view

The PGA Tour starts the Florida swing, unofficially the start of the road to the Masters. The field isn’t particularly strong but it received a late entry from Jordan Spieth, who has never played the tour event at PGA National. Also in the field is Florida State junior Luke Clanton, who gets another crack at securing a PGA Tour card for later this year through PGA Tour University accelerating ranking. The LPGA stays in Asia for the HSBC Women’s World Championship. Nelly Korda is the only player from the top 10 in the women’s world ranking not in the field.

