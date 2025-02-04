PGA Tour holds its annual party in Phoenix. LIV Golf begins in Saudi Arabia

The PGA Tour heads to the Phoenix Open for its annual outdoor party, though the field is weaker than usual. The Phoenix Open features only three of the top 10 players in the the world, led by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. LIV Golf starts its fourth season by playing under the lights in Saudi Arabia with a new broadcast partner in Fox. The LPGA Tour can claim to have two defending champions in Florida. Rose Zhang won the Founders Cup last year in New Jersey. Now the tournament goes to Bradenton Country Club, where Nelly Korda won last year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.