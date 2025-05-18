Pete Crow-Armstrong powers Cubs to 6-2 win over White Sox for 3-game sweep at Wrigley

CHICAGO (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong tripled, doubled and scored two runs, and the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the crosstown White Sox at Wrigley Field with a 6-2 victory on Sunday.

Nico Hoerner doubled twice and had an RBI as the Cubs extended their franchise-record winning streak against the South Siders to eight games. Seiya Suzuki drove in two runs, and Michael Busch and Vidal Brujan each had two hits and an RBI.

The NL Central-leading Cubs improved to 75-74 in the series and handed a fourth straight defeat to the White Sox, who are last in the AL Central.

Miguel Vargas his his third homer of the series for the White Sox, taking Colin Rea deep to left-center in the fourth inning. Drew Pomeranz (1-0) relieved Ray with one out in the sixth and finished the frame.

Jonathan Cannon (2-5) allowed four runs, three earned, in five-plus innings. Cannon retired 13 straight before Brujan singled in the sixth, when the Cubs scored three times to take a 4-1 lead.

Key moment

Brujan raced home with the go-ahead run in the sixth on a play that withstood a video review.

After Crow-Armstrong doubled down the right-field line, Brujan beat shortstop Chase Meidroth’s throw to the plate to make it 2-1. Kyle Tucker reached second on Brooks Baldwin’s dropped fly, and then Suzuki’s sacrifice fly and Busch’s RBI single made it 4-1.

Key stat

Crow-Armstrong is 11 for his last 21, raising his average to .290. He’s reached base in 15 straight games.

Up next

RHP Davis Martin (2-4, 3.65 ERA) faces Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (3-3, 3.65) when the White Sox return to the South Side on Monday.

Cubs RHP Ben Brown (3-3, 4.75) faces Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.52) at Miami on Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.