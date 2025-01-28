Pete Carroll hopes to repeat USC and Seahawks turnarounds with the Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The glory years for the Raiders ended more than two decades ago. The tradition-rich franchise once known for its swagger as much as its championship pedigree has become a reclamation project. It’s something Pete Carroll knows a little about by turning floundering Southern California and the Seattle Seahawks into championship teams. Now he’s trying to do the same thing in Las Vegas. Carroll was introduced along with new general manager John Spytek at a news conference Monday.

