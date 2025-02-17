Pete Alonso is grateful to be able to continue his career with the Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — The Mets are the only team Pete Alonso has played for since breaking into the majors in 2019. Alonso says that as much as he wanted to return to New York, hearing from management they wanted him back helped seal the deal. Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million contract to remain in New York. Owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns traveled to Tampa earlier this month to meet with Alonso and get an agreement in place. Alonso is the only player in Mets history with five seasons of at least 30 home runs.

