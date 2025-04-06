Petar Musa’s goal helps FC Dallas to 1-1 tie with Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Petar Musa scored in the 60th minute on Saturday night for FC Dallas in a 1-1 tie with Atlanta United.

Musa had a shot blocked by defender Stian Gregersen but slammed home a rising putback that slipped under the crossbar to make it 1-1.

Dallas (3-2-2), which had won back-to-back games, in unbeaten in three straight.

Miguel Almirón converted from the penalty spot in the 17th after Emmanuel Latte Lath was fouled by Osaze Urhoghide to give Atlanta (2-2-3) a 1-0 lead.

Brad Guzan had one save for Atlanta, which has just one win since it beat CF Montreal 3-2 in the season opener.

Maarten Paes — known simply as “Maarten” — had one save for Dallas.

