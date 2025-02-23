Petar Musa’s goal, assist help FC Dallas beat Dynamo 2-1 in season opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Petar Musa had a goal and an assist, Anderson Julio also scored a goal Saturday night and FC Dallas beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 in the season opener for both teams.

Julio, a 28-year-old who was acquired from Real Salt Lake via trade in December, chipped a shot from the edge of the penalty box into an empty net to give Dallas the lead for good in the 76th minute. The Dynamo had possession in the attacking third but Musa dispossessed Jack McGlynn and played a long arcing ball to Julio, who exploded past the Houston defenders, evaded goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell approximately 40 yards off his line and then calmy scored the go-ahead goal as the defense closed in from behind.

Houston’s Amine Bassi opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a header from point-blank range. Griffin Dorsey, near the right sideline, passed ahead to Sebastian Kowalczyk, who played a one-touch pass back to Dorsey for an first-touch entry. Ezequiel Ponce played a soft header from the center of the 6-yard line to the front post and Bassi slammed it home.

Musa scored in the 55th to make it 1-1. Ethan Bartlow misplayed a ball that went directly to Musa who took one dribble and then skipped a side-footer past Tarbell and inside to post.

The Dynamo had 57% possession and outshot Dallas 11-8.

Houston’s Jack McGlynn hit the post with a shot from outside the area in the 73rd minute.

