Pérez’s $5 million, 1-year deal with the White Sox includes a $10 million mutual option for 2026

CHICAGO (AP) — Left-hander Martín Pérez’s $5 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox includes a $10 million mutual option for 2026. Pérez gets a $3.5 million salary this year as part of the deal announced Tuesday and would receive a $1.5 million buyout if the mutual option is declined. Pérez pitched for Pittsburgh and San Diego last season, going 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA in 26 starts. He is 90-87 with a 4.44 ERA in 314 major league appearances, including 269 starts.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.