Pep Guardiola says Kyle Walker wants to explore a move abroad

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City captain Kyle Walker wants to explore a move away from the four-time defending Premier League champion, manager Pep Guardiola said. Walker, who has won six league titles and the Champions League during a trophy-laden spell at City, was left out of the team for the 8-0 rout of Salford City in the FA Cup. The 34-year-old Walker has struggled for form in a City team that is 12 points behind league leader Liverpool and recently went on a run of one win in 13 games. He has won 15 major trophies since joining the club from Tottenham in 2017 and established himself as one of the best right backs in Premier League history.

