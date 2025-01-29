Pep Guardiola kicks out at drinks cooler on night of high tension for Man City in Champions League

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Egerton]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola kicked out at a drinks cooler in a moment of relief as Manchester City avoided an early exit from the Champions League. Guardiola could not contain his emotions at the Etihad Stadium — being shown a yellow card for his over-exuberance on the touchline and switching from ballboy to cheerleader as he lived every moment of a thrilling 3-1 victory over Brugge. In a must-win game for the 2023 champion, City fell behind 1-0 just before halftime but came back after the break to secure the lifeline of a playoff. Guardiola’s team is not yet into the round of 16 and faces a daunting two-legged tie against either holder Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

