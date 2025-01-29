Pep Guardiola kicks out at drinks cooler on night of high tension for Man City in Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola kicked out at a drinks cooler in a moment of relief as Manchester City avoided an early exit from the Champions League. Guardiola could not contain his emotions at the Etihad Stadium — being shown a yellow card for his over-exuberance on the touchline and switching from ballboy to cheerleader as he lived every moment of a thrilling 3-1 victory over Brugge. In a must-win game for the 2023 champion, City fell behind 1-0 just before halftime but came back after the break to secure the lifeline of a playoff. Guardiola’s team is not yet into the round of 16 and faces a daunting two-legged tie against either holder Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

