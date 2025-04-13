Pep Biel scores a goal, Charlotte beats Montreal 1-0

By The Associated Press
CF Montréal's Prince Owusu (9) moves in on Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina (1) as Charlotte's Adilson Malanda (29) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pep Biel scored a goal, Kristijan Kahlina had two saves and Charlotte FC beat CF Montreal 1-0 on Saturday.

Kahlina has three shutouts this season for Charlotte (5-2-1).

Biel had a shot from the right corner of the 6-yard box blocked by defender George Campbell, but the rebound bounced back to Biel for a one-touch finish inside the back post.

Montreal (0-6-2), playing at home after seven consecutive road games to open the season, had 65% possession and outshot Charlotte 19-8. Montreal lost its home opener for the first time since moving to Stade Saputo in 2019 and fell to 3-1-0 against Charlotte at home.

Jonathan Sirois had three saves for Montreal.

Charlotte has won back-to-back games and four of its last five.

