Penny Hardaway growing as a head coach in his Memphis Tigers’ latest March Madness trip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis coach Penny Hardaway thrilled as an NBA player and showed his chops as a masterful college recruiter even managing the changing world with the transfer portal and name, image and likeness. His credentials as a basketball coach? Not among Hardaway’s best qualities to be mentioned first for the rare coach still with his own shoe line. This March Madness, that may finally be changing in his seventh season at his alma mater. Credit last season’s disaster of a season. Hardaway says that fall actually made him better and the Tigers better.

