Penn State’s Abdul Carter starts in Orange Bowl despite shoulder injury

By The Associated Press
Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter (11) celebrates after the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff game against Boise State, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Penn State All-America defensive end Abdul Carter has taken the field as a starter for Thursday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame at the Orange Bowl, after days of speculation about whether he would be available. Carter — the Big Ten defensive player of the year — was expected to be a game-time decision for the sixth-seeded Nittany Lions.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.