Penn State’s Abdul Carter starts in Orange Bowl despite shoulder injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Penn State All-America defensive end Abdul Carter has taken the field as a starter for Thursday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame at the Orange Bowl, after days of speculation about whether he would be available. Carter — the Big Ten defensive player of the year — was expected to be a game-time decision for the sixth-seeded Nittany Lions.

