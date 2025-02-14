Penn State volleyball coach Schumacher-Cawley agrees to contract extension after winning title

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State women’s volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley has agreed to a contract extension through the 2030 season two months after leading the Nittany Lions to the national championship and days after announcing she had completed her cancer treatments. Schumacher-Cawley became the first female coach to win a national championship in women’s volleyball when her team beat Nebraska and Louisville in the final four. The Nittany Lions finished 35-2. Schumacher-Cawley in October announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She announced this week that she had completed her treatments.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.