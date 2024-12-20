Penn State rallies from 2-set deficit for 5-set victory over Nebraska in NCAA volleyball semifinal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jess Mruzik had 26 kills, Caroline Jurevicius had 20 and Penn State rallied from an 0-2 semifinal hole for a five-set victory over Nebraska to reach the NCAA championship. Penn State will face host Louisville, which eliminated No. 1 overall seed Pitt 3-1 in the first semifinal, and set up a historic NCAA final between two women coaches. Katie Schumacher-Cawley guides the Lions, while Dani Busboom-Kelly leads the Cardinals. The Nittany Lions dropped the first two sets 23-25 and 25-18 before winning the next two 25-23 and 28-26 and 15-13 in the tiebreaker.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.