Penn State QB Drew Allar’s late interception helps seal Notre Dame’s win in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Drew Allar walked to the Penn State sideline with his hands on the top of his head, seemingly aware of where the College Football Playoff semifinal was heading.

Allar had just thrown a rare interception, giving Notre Dame the ball with the Orange Bowl tied at 24-all with 33 seconds remaining on Thursday night.

Allar, who entered with 24 touchdown passes and just seven picks this season — and was intercepted only twice in 2023 — threw an off-target pass over the middle toward receiver Omari Evans. It ended up in the hands of Notre Dame cornerback Christian Gray.

The Irish took over at the Penn State 42 and didn’t need many yards to get in kicker Mitch Jeter’s range. They moved inside the 25, and Jeter’s 41-yarder sealed a 27-24 win for Notre Dame that sent the Irish to the national title game.

Allar’s interception capped a subpar game for the junior, a two-year starter for the Nittany Lions. He had 135 yards on 12-of-23 passing without a touchdown after throwing for 171 yards and three touchdowns in Penn State’s quarterfinal win over Boise State last week.

