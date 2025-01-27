Penn State lures defensive coordinator Jim Knowles away from Ohio State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State has lured Tom Knowles away from Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have hired Knowles to serve as their defensive coordinator. Knowles held the same position with the national champion Buckeyes for three years. Knowles replaces Tom Allen, who left to take the same job with Clemson after Penn State fell to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Knowles guided an Ohio State defense that held opponents to 254 yards while going 14-2 on its way to the program’s second national championship of the CFP era.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.