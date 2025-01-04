Penn State hopeful Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter will be ready for Orange Bowl

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin thinks there’s a chance defensive star Abdul Carter will be back for College Football Playoff semifinals against Notre Dame. The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year sustained an undisclosed upper-body injury in a victory over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. Carter was injured early in the game. He returned briefly in the second quarter before exiting for good. Carter’s 11 sacks lead the sixth-seeded Nittany Lions, who will play seventh-seed Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9.

