Penn State hires former Temple coach Stan Drayton as running backs coach

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Former Temple coach Stan Drayton has found a new job coaching Penn State’s running backs. Penn State coach James Franklin announced the hire on Friday. Drayton went 9-25 in three years at Temple before getting fired last November with two games left in the season. He has been a running backs coach at several schools, most recently at Texas. Drayton will work with a Penn State backfield that returns Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, who each rushed for over 1,000 yards during the Nittany Lions’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

