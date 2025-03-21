Penn State goes 20-0, takes lead on the opening day of Division I men’s wrestling championships

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Penn State is well-positioned to claim its fourth straight national championship after having a perfect opening day Thursday at the Division I Men’s Wrestling Championships.

It was the first time the Nittany Lions went a perfect 20-0 on the first day of action and sent all 10 of its qualifiers — one in every weight class — to the quarterfinals.

Penn State seeks its 12th championship in 14 years under coach Cael Sanderson. The Nittany Lions could be a threat to eclipse the scoring record they posted last year.

Penn State’s Carter Starocci remains in contention for an unprecedented fifth national title after a pair of wins at 184 pounds. His four previous wins came at 174 pounds.

Nebraska is in second place with 28 points and Oklahoma State is in third with 27.

Nebraska sent five wrestlers through to the quarterfinals. Oklahoma State, under first-year coach David Taylor, sent six wrestlers to the quarterfinals, the second-most behind Penn State.

“I thought we wrestled pretty well,” Taylor said. “It’s the national tournament. There’s ups and downs, but I thought we did pretty well.”

Iowa, Minnesota and Ohio State are tied for fourth with 18 points. Minnesota’s Gable Steveson, the 2021 Olympic gold medalist seeking his third national title at heavyweight, won two matches Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals.

