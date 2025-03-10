Penn fires men’s basketball coach Steve Donahue after going 8-19 in his 9th season in charge

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Penn has fired men’s basketball coach Steve Donahue after the Quakers went 8-19 in his ninth season on the job. Athletic director Alanna Wren announced the move Monday, 48 hours after the team lost to Princeton in its season finale. Penn made one NCAA Tournament appearance during Donahue’s tenure when it won the Ivy League Tournament on their home court at the Palestra in Philadelphia in 2018. The Quakers went 131-130 overall and 63-63 in conference play since Donahue took over in 2015. The school said a national search for Donahue’s successor begins immediately with assistance from Parker Executive Search.

