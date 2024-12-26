Penix and the Falcons at Daniels and the Commanders in prime-time meeting of 1st-round rookie QBs

Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons visit Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the NFL’s first prime-time game featuring rookie quarterbacks taken in the first round of the draft. Penix made his first start last week in a rout of the New York Giants. Daniels has Washington on a three-game winning streak and is the runaway favorite to be AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Commanders can clinch a playoff berth with a win Sunday night. They would also be in if Tampa Bay loses to Carolina in the earlier in the day.

