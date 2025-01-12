Penguins place Malkin on IR; Bunting in car accident

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Malkin missed his fourth consecutive game against Tampa Bay. He was a late scratch before Tuesday’s home game against Columbus when he participated in the morning skate, but wasn’t out for pregame warmups. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said before the matchup with the Lightning that Malkin’s IR move was procedural in order to activate forward Philip Tomasino from injured reserve. Sullivan labeled Malkin as day to day.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.