Pelicans waive veteran wing player Javonte Green

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have waived veteran reserve wing player Javonte Green. The move opens the way for him to potentially sign with a contending team for the stretch run of the NBA regular season. The 6-foot-4 Green is in his sixth NBA season and was in his first campaign with New Orleans, appearing in 50 games with 18 starts and averaging 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 21.8 minutes per game. The roster move on Thursday came on the eve of New Orleans’ game at Dallas on Friday night in both teams’ first action since the NBA All-Star break.

